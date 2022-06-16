Johnson Controls International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 19,207 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,963% compared to the typical daily volume of 931 call options.

Several brokerages have commented on JCI. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

JCI stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.82. The company had a trading volume of 124,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average of $66.14. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $49.08 and a 12 month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 722.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

