Jefferies Financial Group Trims Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Target Price to $320.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $354.43.

Shares of MSFT opened at $251.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,389 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% during the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% during the first quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 21,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 92,914 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

