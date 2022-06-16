Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €71.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($73.96) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on G24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($69.79) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($79.17) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($66.67) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($81.25) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($69.79) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

G24 opened at €52.70 ($54.90) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €46.90 ($48.85) and a 12-month high of €73.36 ($76.42). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €58.06 and its 200 day moving average price is €56.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

