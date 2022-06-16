JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Receives $20.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on JCDecaux from €21.00 ($21.88) to €22.00 ($22.92) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on JCDecaux from €17.60 ($18.33) to €16.90 ($17.60) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

OTCMKTS JCDXF opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.79. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.