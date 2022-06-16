Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $194.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.20.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $145.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.21. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $186.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $260,198.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,670.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $158,918.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,687.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,567 shares of company stock worth $6,096,461. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.