JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Short Interest Update

JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,657,500 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the May 15th total of 5,802,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

JPSTF remained flat at $$7.59 during trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $8.13.

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

