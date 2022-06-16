JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Short Interest Update

JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,657,500 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the May 15th total of 5,802,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
JPSTF remained flat at $$7.59 during trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $8.13.
About JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (JPSTF)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for JAPAN POST BANK Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAPAN POST BANK Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.