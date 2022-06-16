Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Receives $44.68 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.68.

A number of research firms have commented on JWLLF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.75 to C$46.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Jamieson Wellness from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.75 to C$40.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

OTCMKTS:JWLLF opened at $28.82 on Thursday. Jamieson Wellness has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.88.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

