James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,268.33

Shares of James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,268.33 ($15.39) and traded as low as GBX 1,001 ($12.15). James Cropper shares last traded at GBX 1,025 ($12.44), with a volume of 1,950 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,143.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,263.49. The company has a market capitalization of £93.16 million and a PE ratio of 29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.66.

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

