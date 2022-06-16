James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,268.33

Shares of James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPRGet Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,268.33 ($15.39) and traded as low as GBX 1,001 ($12.15). James Cropper shares last traded at GBX 1,025 ($12.44), with a volume of 1,950 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,143.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,263.49. The company has a market capitalization of £93.16 million and a PE ratio of 29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.66.

About James Cropper (LON:CRPR)

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

