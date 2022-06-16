Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 3,083 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

IJR traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $94.09. The stock had a trading volume of 72,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,080. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.72 and a 200-day moving average of $106.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

