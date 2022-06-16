iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Landaas & Co. WI ADV

Landaas & Co. WI ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,588 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 815,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,727,000 after acquiring an additional 467,344 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6,422.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 305,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after purchasing an additional 301,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,648,000 after acquiring an additional 215,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 346,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,213,000 after purchasing an additional 179,182 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $2.14 on Thursday, hitting $87.05. The company had a trading volume of 694,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,339,604. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $116.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.