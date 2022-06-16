iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Reduced by Invst LLC

Invst LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.01. The company had a trading volume of 283,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,237,931. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.90. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

