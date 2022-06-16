iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Holdings Lifted by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 1.8% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.24% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $19,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,082,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,586,000 after acquiring an additional 320,895 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,553,000 after buying an additional 100,751 shares during the last quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,125,000. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 393,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,499,000 after buying an additional 66,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 289,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,987,000 after buying an additional 65,212 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $4.33 on Thursday, hitting $91.48. 20,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,346. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $93.78 and a 52-week high of $114.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.34.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

