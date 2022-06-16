iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $969,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,714,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,073.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after buying an additional 148,964 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 45,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,266,000 after buying an additional 588,841 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW traded down $2.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.34. 95,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,963,474. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.50. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.