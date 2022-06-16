iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,187,247,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded down $10.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $368.61. The company had a trading volume of 385,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,749,379. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.86. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.89 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.