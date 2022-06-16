iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,187,247,000.
IVV traded down $10.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $368.61. The company had a trading volume of 385,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,749,379. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.86. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.89 and a 12-month high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
