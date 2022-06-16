iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,187,247,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,020,759,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,967,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,051 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $379.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $415.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.86. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $370.89 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

