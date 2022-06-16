ironSource (NYSE:IS) PT Lowered to $4.75 at Morgan Stanley

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research cut ironSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ironSource from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ironSource from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ironSource from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.14.
ironSource stock opened at $2.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48. ironSource has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $13.14.
ironSource Company Profile (Get Rating)
ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.
