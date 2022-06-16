IOI Co. Berhad (OTCMKTS:IOIOF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

IOI Co. Berhad (OTCMKTS:IOIOF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 0.85 and last traded at 0.85. 6,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at 0.84.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.85.

IOI Co. Berhad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IOIOF)

IOI Corporation Berhad, an investment holding company, engages in the plantation business in Malaysia, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plantation and Resource-Based Manufacturing. It cultivates oil palm, softwood timber, and rubber; refines and processes crude palm oil and palm kernel oil; and manufactures specialty oils and fats.

