Invst LLC Sells 437 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Invst LLC trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,773 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,539 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $297,284,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Applied Materials by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,461 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $6.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.24. The stock had a trading volume of 477,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,379,087. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.39 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

