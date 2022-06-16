Invst LLC Purchases 661 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Invst LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Invst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.70. The company had a trading volume of 985,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,240,449. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.82. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $108.59 and a 12 month high of $155.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

