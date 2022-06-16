Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.66.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after buying an additional 2,784,696 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,285,000 after buying an additional 29,927,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,008,000 after buying an additional 7,152,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,359,468,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 68.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.00%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.