Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives C$211.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$211.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on IFC shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$175.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$180.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$175.92. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$158.00 and a 12 month high of C$190.48.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.94 billion. Analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 12.8100003 earnings per share for the current year.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

