Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IAUGY traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,605. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94. Insurance Australia Group has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Get Insurance Australia Group alerts:

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insurance Australia Group Limited operates as a general insurance company in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insurance Australia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insurance Australia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.