Insider Buying: Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Insider Acquires £19,824 in Stock

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating) insider Dagmar Kent Kershaw acquired 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,360 ($28.64) per share, for a total transaction of £19,824 ($24,061.17).

Shares of BRK stock opened at GBX 2,370 ($28.77) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £383.73 million and a PE ratio of 21.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,362.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,442.58. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,960 ($23.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,800 ($33.98). The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,450 ($29.74) to GBX 2,550 ($30.95) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

