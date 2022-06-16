Insider Buying: Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT) Insider Acquires £495 in Stock

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Rating) insider Neeta Patel bought 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.73) per share, for a total transaction of £495 ($600.80).

Neeta Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Neeta Patel bought 186 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £494.76 ($600.51).

ATT opened at GBX 214.50 ($2.60) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £893.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 236.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 277.93. Allianz Technology Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 200.55 ($2.43) and a one year high of GBX 373.50 ($4.53).

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

