Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Trading Down 1.6%

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) shares were down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 4,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 23,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Innate Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Innate Pharma by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 23,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.

