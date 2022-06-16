Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Trading Down 1.6%

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) shares were down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 4,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 23,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 25th.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
About Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA)
Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.
