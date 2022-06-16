Impossible Finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,237.00 (IF)

Impossible Finance (IF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last week, Impossible Finance has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Impossible Finance has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $1,237.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Impossible Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

