IMAC (NASDAQ:IMACW) Shares Down 28.3%

Shares of IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMACW – Get Rating) traded down 28.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.25. 8,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 8,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.26.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.