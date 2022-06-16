IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.17

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.17 and traded as low as $27.37. IGM Financial shares last traded at $27.64, with a volume of 1,699 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on IGM Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IGM Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.4444 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

