Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $296.58

Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 296.58 ($3.60) and traded as high as GBX 347.50 ($4.22). Ideagen shares last traded at GBX 347 ($4.21), with a volume of 1,985,147 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 173.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 301.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 268.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.85.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

