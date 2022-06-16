Idavoll Network (IDV) Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Idavoll Network has a total market capitalization of $8.88 million and $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,091.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,342.02 or 0.32704305 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00392183 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00073171 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00037158 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

