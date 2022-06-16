ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target Raised to $121.00

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $95.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.74. ICF International has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $108.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.66 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in ICF International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ICF International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in ICF International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

