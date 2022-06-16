ICF International, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ICF International in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 13th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ICF International’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Get ICF International alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $95.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. ICF International has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $108.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.09 and a 200 day moving average of $96.74.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.66 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ICF International in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ICF International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

ICF International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.