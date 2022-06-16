Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $223.80

Shares of Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €223.80 ($233.13) and last traded at €206.40 ($215.00), with a volume of 8794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €223.80 ($233.13).

Several brokerages have recently commented on HYQ. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €240.00 ($250.00) target price on Hypoport in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($250.00) price objective on Hypoport in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Warburg Research set a €526.00 ($547.92) target price on Hypoport in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($520.83) price target on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €276.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of €370.24.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

