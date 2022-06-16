Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.98-$2.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.72 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.50-$8.80 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $227.69.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.22. 127,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,498,422. The company has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Honeywell International by 101.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.