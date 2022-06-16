Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Trading Up 0.2%

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 229.50 ($2.79) and last traded at GBX 225 ($2.73). Approximately 194,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 519,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 224.50 ($2.72).

A number of research firms recently commented on BOWL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.25) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of £384.90 million and a PE ratio of 9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 250.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 242.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.26%.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

