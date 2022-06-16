H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Sells 35,954 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,954 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of BIV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.13. 54,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,195. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.01. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

