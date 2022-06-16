Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HENKY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($83.33) to €75.00 ($78.13) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €87.00 ($90.63) to €65.00 ($67.71) in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

