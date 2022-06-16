HempCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $507,432.52 (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a total market cap of $507,432.52 and $120.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,448.60 or 1.00150856 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00032248 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00019885 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001113 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,468,022 coins and its circulating supply is 266,332,871 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

