Hegic (HEGIC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $855,442.00

Hegic (HEGIC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $855,442.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hegic Coin Profile

HEGIC is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

