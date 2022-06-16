Head-To-Head Analysis: Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO) & Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) and Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerberus Cyber Sentinel $15.14 million 44.56 -$39.15 million N/A N/A Booz Allen Hamilton $8.36 billion 1.31 $466.74 million $3.44 24.18

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than Cerberus Cyber Sentinel.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.4% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and Booz Allen Hamilton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerberus Cyber Sentinel -206.79% -145.12% -111.65% Booz Allen Hamilton 5.58% 54.20% 9.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and Booz Allen Hamilton, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerberus Cyber Sentinel 0 0 0 0 N/A Booz Allen Hamilton 0 3 7 0 2.70

Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus price target of $97.10, indicating a potential upside of 16.72%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than Cerberus Cyber Sentinel.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats Cerberus Cyber Sentinel on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation operates as a security services company in the United States. Its cybersecurity services include managed security, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, and data backup solutions and cybersecurity training services, as well as security operations center set-up and consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of artificial intelligence, such as machine learning, deep learning; data science, such as data engineering and predictive modeling; automation and decision analytics; and quantum computing. In addition, the company designs, develops, and implements solutions built on contemporary methodologies and modern architectures; delivers engineering services and solutions to define, develop, implement, sustain, and modernize complex physical systems; and provides cyber risk management solutions, such as prevention, detection, and cost effectiveness. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

