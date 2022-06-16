Hahn Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries comprises about 1.7% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $9,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth $460,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,451,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.85.

NYSE MHK traded down $10.01 on Thursday, reaching $115.41. 9,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,060. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $117.56 and a one year high of $211.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

