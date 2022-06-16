Guggenheim Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $160.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Guggenheim from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $173.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.46.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $113.44 on Monday. NIKE has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.64. The company has a market capitalization of $178.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $82,459,000 after purchasing an additional 102,792 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

