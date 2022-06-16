Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 175 to GBX 130. The company traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY)

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

