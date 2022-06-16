Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 175 to GBX 130. The company traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
About Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greencore Group (GNCGY)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.