Graham (NYSE:GHM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GHM opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHM. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 174.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 18,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 38.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

