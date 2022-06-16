Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Trading 5.9% Higher

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.62 and last traded at C$1.62. 36,470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 38,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.90. The company has a current ratio of 23.83, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of C$122.57 million and a P/E ratio of -21.04.
Goldmoney Company Profile (TSE:XAU)
