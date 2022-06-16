Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.24

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.24, but opened at $1.16. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 16,410 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 83.04% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Globalstar by 629.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 35,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Globalstar by 49.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,861,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,435,000 after buying an additional 1,940,333 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Globalstar by 437.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,555,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,744 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Globalstar by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 558,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 76,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.