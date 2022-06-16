Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.24

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.24, but opened at $1.16. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 16,410 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 83.04% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globalstar (GSAT)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.