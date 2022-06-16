Glitch Price Reaches $0.10 (GLCH)

Glitch (GLCH) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, Glitch has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Glitch has a market cap of $8.18 million and $214,069.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Glitch coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000460 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,083% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,359.62 or 0.32833784 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.29 or 0.00398350 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00070857 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00036825 BTC.

Glitch Profile

Glitch launched on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

