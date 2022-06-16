Geometric Wealth Advisors Invests $713,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,293 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $402,283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $325,310,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $10.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $338.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,305,938. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $340.57 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.73.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

