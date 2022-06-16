General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 200,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,870,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD traded down $4.73 on Thursday, reaching $213.19. The company had a trading volume of 16,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $182.66 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.98 and a 200-day moving average of $222.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

