Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GENC opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67. Gencor Industries has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 26.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 22.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

